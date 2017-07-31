Kite targets warehouse, logistics markets with product launch

Kite Packaging has recently announced a new wave of product launches, specifically targeting the warehouse and logistics markets.

Polythene shrink film is the ideal solution to safely secure both awkwardly shaped and heavy products to a pallet, especially where a high quality and consistent wrap is required.

The film is used in conjunction with a heat shrink gun, with Kite’s having recently added a new system to their heat gun range.

Kite’s recently launched extended core black stretch is designed to stop goods from being identified once they are on a pallet, should they be valuable or sensitive.

The extended cardboard core is ideal for users who do not wish to use a dispenser as the core effectively acts as a handle and can be held whilst wrapping the film around products.

Kite’s new polyester strapping trolley is the perfect addition to any busy warehouse operation. It is a safe and efficient way to transport your strapping around operations allowing users to strap in various locations.

Clear polythene bags are a simple, effective way to package products to protect against dust and moisture.

Kite Packaging have recently expanded their range of medium duty 50 micron clear polythene bags, they are available in a wide range of sizes, to suit a variety of different products.