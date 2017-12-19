Kite launch ‘tough but lightweight’ correx sheets

Kite Packaging has strengthened its extensive ecommerce offering with the addition of tough but lightweight correx sheets.

Commonly used in a wide range of industries for a range of applications they are the perfect addition to any business, Kite says.

The sheets can be used as an alternative to traditional floor protection; as a template to gauge the correct size of materials needs; provide load stability between pallets during distribution, and as a show board, brand mark or point of sale board.

A tough but lightweight material, Kite’s correx layer pads can be easily cut to size by hand or with specialist knives, making them suitable for any requirement.

Unlike many other board and paper products they are water-proof and will therefore withstand most weather conditions.