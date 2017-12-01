Kite extend strapping range to include kits

Kite Packaging has extended its extensive range of strapping and strapping tools and equipment to include kits.

The kits, Kite says, will supply users with all the equipment they need to apply polyester, steel and corded strapping.

Strapping, commonly referred to a bundling or banding, is used within a range of businesses such as packaging, fulfilment, logistics, and building and construction industries.

Popular in many warehouse operations, strapping is the ideal solution when securing products particularly for handling and transportation.

Kite says its range of tools and accessories help bring efficiency to distribution operations. Tensioners ensure maximum tension is obtained and sealers and seals ensure a tight seal once the tension has been applied.

Mobile trolleys are an efficient way of transporting strapping around operations and safety cutters ensure the safe release of strapping.

Kite’s combination tools allow the users to carry out the functions of tensioning, sealing and cutting steel strapping all in one.