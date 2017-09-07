Kingsmoor Packaging maintains food-to-go impetus for Greencore

RPET salad bowl with lid

Kingsmoor Packaging has worked closely with food manufacturer Greencore to deliver four premium quality food grade packaging solutions for eleven of the ‘grab & go’ lunch options.

The flourishing UK food-to-go market is set to grow 35% by 2021. It has seen leading grocery retailers launch fresh and varied culinary ideas to fully maximise the opportunity.

Earlier in the year ASDA released their ‘flavours from around the world’ food-to-go range, featuring 40 new salads, grab boxes, wraps and snacks for consumers to choose from.

Produced for either salads or pasta recipes, such as Indian Spiced Chicken Salad and Tomato & Basil Pasta, the thermoformed bowls have either separate lids, or single web heat-sealed polyester lidding film and were manufactured in either black or clear rPET, which contains at least 50% post-consumer recycled waste.

Kingsmoor Packaging’s James Hill said: “Our strength within the FMCG marketplace is being able to provide a fast and responsive service from design through to the manufacturing stage, and then making sure everything is delivered on time for production trials and launch.

“With in-house tooling and design, operating in tandem with our state of the art modern production facilities, we are able to provide Greencore with a nimble, flexible and cost effective single source service.”

Being one of very few thermoformed packaging companies to hold the BRC/IoP Global Standard for Packaging and Packaging Materials at AA grade, Kingsmoor Packaging has been designing and manufacturing award winning bespoke and off-the-shelf plastic packaging for the food industry since 1990.

Greencore’s Clair Oliveria, purchasing controller – packaging, said: “Greencore has a great relationship with Kingsmoor Packaging. They are responsive and really tuned into the quick turnaround we need to meet the requirements of our retail customers.

“The recent salad launch was a complex project, but was delivered on time and the end product really stands out on shelf.”

