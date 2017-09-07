Kingsmoor Packaging maintains food-to-go impetus for Greencore

Kingsmoor Packaging has worked closely with food manufacturer Greencore to deliver four premium quality food grade packaging solutions for eleven of the ‘grab & go’ lunch options.

The flourishing UK food-to-go market is set to grow 35% by 2021. It has seen leading grocery retailers launch fresh and varied culinary ideas to fully maximise the opportunity.

Earlier in the year ASDA released their ‘flavours from around the world’ food-to-go range, featuring 40 new salads, grab boxes, wraps and snacks for consumers to choose from.

Produced for either salads or pasta recipes, such as Indian Spiced Chicken Salad and Tomato & Basil Pasta, the thermoformed bowls have either separate lids, or single web heat-sealed polyester lidding film and were manufactured in either black or clear rPET, which contains at least 50% post-consumer recycled waste.

Kingsmoor Packaging’s James Hill said: “Our strength within the FMCG marketplace is being able to provide a fast and responsive service from design through to the manufacturing stage, and then making sure everything is delivered on time for production trials and launch.

“With in-house tooling and design, operating in tandem with our state of the art modern production facilities, we are able to provide Greencore with a nimble, flexible and cost effective single source service.”

Being one of very few thermoformed packaging companies to hold the BRC/IoP Global Standard for Packaging and Packaging Materials at AA grade, Kingsmoor Packaging has been designing and manufacturing award winning bespoke and off-the-shelf plastic packaging for the food industry since 1990.

Greencore’s Clair Oliveria, purchasing controller – packaging, said: “Greencore has a great relationship with Kingsmoor Packaging. They are responsive and really tuned into the quick turnaround we need to meet the requirements of our retail customers.

“The recent salad launch was a complex project, but was delivered on time and the end product really stands out on shelf.”