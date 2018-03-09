Chicken crises sees KFC return to Bidvest

After the chicken shortage crisis that befell KFC branches across the UK, the fast food giant has returned to its former distributor.

KFC parted ways with Bidvest Logistics shortly before the chicken shortage befouled its supply chain. The blame for which fell on the retailer’s new distribution company, DHL, who it had allegedly selected due to a lower cost.

Now, however, KFC UK & Ireland has signed a new long-term agreement with Bidvest who will now share delivery duties with DHL.

The logistics company will now provide renewed supply to up to 350 KFC restaurants in the North, whilst DHL will focus on the south.

“We are delighted to welcome KFC back to Bidvest Logistics,” said Paul Whyte at Bidvest Logistics.

“As the UK’s leading foodservice logistics specialist we understand the complexities of delivering fresh chicken. KFC is a valued customer and we will provide them with a seamless return to our network.”

