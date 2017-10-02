Kerry completes SDAS certification of its entire Irish milk pool

Kerry Group has achieved complete certification of its milk suppliers in Ireland under the Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme.

All of its 3,300 milk supplies have been certified under the international accredited Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme (SDAS).

The first national programme of its kind, SDAS is a comprehensive quality and suitability programme that independently audits performance at farm level every 18 months.

Developed by Bord Bia – the Irish Food Board – in collaboration with key stakeholders, SDAS was launched in December 2013 under Origin Green – the world’s first sustainability programme.

A founding member of Origin Green, Kerry has become the first major milk processor to achieve complete certification under SDAS across its entire Irish milk pool.

Its 3,000 plus supplier located in South West Ireland provide Kerry with over 1.2 billion litres of milk annually.