Kerry expands wellness portfolio with Ganeden acquisition

Kerry Group, the Irish nutrition giant, is expanding its wellness and functionality portfolio with the acquisition of probiotic tech firm Ganeden.

Frank Hayes, Director of Corporate Affairs for Kerry Group, said the acquisition “strengthens our position in the nutritional actives market and enables us to use additional technologies to build our immune health and gut health market platforms.”

Cleveland-based Ganeden owns more than 135 patents for probiotic technologies in the supplement, food, beverage, animal health, sports nutrition and personal care ingredients markets.

Michael Bush, President and CEO of Ganeden, said: “[Kerry’s] research, developments and applications infrastructure will provide continued growth opportunities for us globally and aid in the delivery of functional benefits to markets and customers that would have otherwise been difficult for us to reach on our own.

“We hope to leverage the combination of Kerry’s reach and R.&D. capabilities with our technologies to continue global expansion, ingredient developments and scientific advancements.”