Kellogg’s launches plant-based cereal range

Kellogg’s is releasing a range of plant-based cereals, further demonstrating the strength and longevity of the fast-growing vegan foods category.

The company will put its stamp on this market space under the W.K.Kellogg brand.

The roll-out is being supported with an £8 million media spend across 2018.

Kellogg’s said the five-strong range will be “completely unique” and will offer differentiated natural flavours at an “accessible price point”.

Named after company founder William K Kellogg, the new brand was born through a focus on wholesome food trends and is set to drive ingredient-conscious consumers to the mainstream cereal market.

“Timing of this launch is key; January is a fundamental opportunity to catch consumers adopting new, more wholesome diets and we’re well positioned with W.K.Kellogg to help retailers do so,” said Emma Birks, W.K.Kellogg Brand Manager for the UK and Ireland.