Kellogg expands clean-label footprint with RXBAR acquisition

Kellogg Company has expanded its presence in the clean-label market with the acquisition of protein bar maker Chicago Bar Company for $600 million.

The company’s flagship brand, RXBAR, will continue to operate independently as a standalone business but will have access to Kellogg’s scale and resources to drive growth.

“Adding a pioneer in clean-label, high-protein snacking to our portfolio bolsters our already strong wholesome snacks offering. RXBAR is an excellent strategic fit for Kellogg as we pivot to growth,” said Kellogg Company CEO Steve Cahillane.

“With its strong millennial consumption and diversified channel presence including e-commerce, RXBAR is perfectly positioned to perform well against future food trends.”