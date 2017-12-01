Kellogg curbs sugar in top three kid’s cereals

In a bid to boost the health of the British public, cereal giant Kellogg UK has launched its ‘Better Starts Plan’ to inspire healthier breakfast choices.

As part of this overhaul, the company is reducing sugar across three of its best-selling kid’s cereals.

Sugar in Kellogg’s Coco Pops cereal will be reduced by 40% 100g to 17 gram per 100 following an earlier reduction of 14% this year.

Sugar in Rice Krispies cereal will be reduced by 20%, making it one of the lowest sugar cereals people can buy in the UK, and Rice Krispies Multi-Grain Shapes cereal will see a 30% reduction in sugar per serving.

In order to maintain taste integrity but lessen its sugar usage – whilst also steering clear of artificial sweeteners – Kellogg said it has utilised the aptitude of its food development team maximising the flavour of cocoa and grains.

In a surprise move, the company revealed that under its new strategy, it will discontinue production of its Ricicles cereal from January 2018.

The company will also cease on-pack promotions aimed at children on Kellogg’s Frosties as the cereal is eaten more by adults than kids in the UK.

Salt levels are also in the firing line with Kellogg stepping up its efforts. By 2018, it says, the company will reduce salt in its Rice Krispies by a further 10% and in Rice Krispies Multi-Grain Shapes cereal in the UK by 50%.