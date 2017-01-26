Kalsec expands Isofresh line, meeting manufacturer’s needs

Kalsec has expanded its IsoFresh line to include garlic, white and red onion, meeting growing interest from food producers to maintain fresh organoleptic characteristics throughout the manufacturing process.

IsoFresh products feature a combination of natural flavours that maximise the freshness profile of garlic and onion throughout the canning process.

“Not only can IsoFresh alliums outperform fresh garlic and onion in flavour and aroma characteristics in retort applications, they may also provide significant cost savings,” said John Weaver, Kalsec Executive Product Director, spice and herb flavour extracts.

Kalsec is a global producer of natural spice and herb flavour extracts, natural colours, natural antioxidants, and advanced hop products for the food and beverage industry. Operating in over 70 countries, Kalsec is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan, with facilities in the United States, Europe and Asia.