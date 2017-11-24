Joint standard sees seaweed get certified

The Marine Stewardship Council and the Aquaculture Stewardship Council have launched a joint seaweed certification programme.

The ASC-MSC Seaweed Standard marks a first for the two certification programmes, bringing together expertise in sustainable fishing and responsible aquaculture.

The new standard will help to protect marine environments and secure the livelihoods of those who depend on them by recognising and rewarding sustainable and socially responsible seaweed production.

“Seaweed is an increasingly important commodity globally,” said Chris Ninnes, CEO of the ASC.

“The creation of a standard to promote best practices by the sector is an important step towards limiting its ecological impact and ensuring that workers and communities benefit from its rapid growth.”

The standard focuses on minimising the environmental and social impacts of seaweed operations.

Environmentally, seaweed operations must show that they maintain sustainable wild populations and actively minimise their impact on the surrounding natural environment.

Socially, the operations must be managed in an effective and socially responsible manner, care for their employees, work with the local community, and be good and conscientious neighbours.

The standard establishes a robust and efficient framework to certify seaweed through scientific understanding and industry best practices.

It is applicable to both global wild harvest and aquaculture seaweed operations of all sizes. The standard also provides a tool to benchmark best practice and incentivises improvements.

Seaweed operations that seek certification are assessed according to a third-party verification system. Qualified independent certifiers audit seaweed producers to up to 31 performance indicators.

It will use the existing MSC Chain of Custody Standard to ensure that effective traceability systems are in place throughout the supply chain.

Chain of Custody certification assures consumers that MSC or ASC labelled products have been sourced legally from a certified sustainable and responsible source.