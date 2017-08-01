Jamaica Inn Black Ginger Rum launches in UK

Jamaica Inn Black Ginger Rum has been launched into its Cornish heartlands by UK-based premium spirits distributor, Mangrove.

The rum is a blend of Jamaican Pot and Column Stills and is infused with ginger to provide a bold flavour profile, alongside notes of lemongrass and citrus.

Ginger is proving increasingly popular with bartenders, leaving this rum an ideal flavour for classic long drinks made with cola or tonic.

The brand is inspired the Cornwall coaching inn built in 1750 and made famous if Daphne du Maurier’s novel of the same name.

“More than anything else, this is an authentic Jamaican, flavoured run of quality and commercial viability that fits with Mangrove’s ethos,” said MD Nick Gillet.

He added: “Jamaica Inn is a brand which we are focussing on building at the forefront of our Mangrove rum portfolio that we will drive into the growing premium rum market.

“The name Jamaica Inn conjures up all the right images of dark rums and the historical richness with the cross over between Cornwall and Jamaica’s rumbustious past.”

The rum has been aged for three years and has an ABV of 40%.