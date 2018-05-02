Israeli clean meat start-up beefing up production

Aleph Farms, the Israeli start-up 3D printing clean meat products, is targeting global growth by expanding the composition of the meat itself and growing it in a more structured way.

Until now, clean meat – animal meat grown in a clean setting rather than in an animal – has often been limited to simple structures of one or two types of cell tissue, limiting its applications to ground meat.

“It has been a major hurdle to mimic meat’s many properties, such as texture, shape, juiciness, and flavour,” said Shulamit Levenberg, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Aleph Farms.

“Our use of the four cell types found in conventional cuts of meat, including vascular and connective tissues, is the key to a product that will be closer to the beef that people crave.”

Aleph Farms’ 3D technology relies on creating a complex tissue composed of the four core meat cell types. They are then able to grow these cells on an intricate proprietary three-dimensional platform.

Aleph’s clean meat mimics traditional cuts of beef in both structure and texture, but without beef’s huge environmental impact, its heavy resource requirements, or its contribution to climate change.

“Consumers – especially millennials and flexitarians – care about animal welfare and the environment,” explains Didier Toubia, Co-Founder and CEO of Aleph Farms.

“At the same time, they want to eat juicy, indulgent steak – not just ‘protein.’ Our goal is to help these consumers adhere to their personal standards, while getting to enjoy safe, sustainable meat.”

Bruce Friedrich, Executive Director of The Good Food Institute (GFI), a nonprofit promoting the clean meat industry, is excited about Aleph Farms’ vision for the future.

“GFI’s objective is to help leading scientists and entrepreneurs apply their expertise to clean meat development. Israel’s startup mindset allows the team at Aleph to leverage this rich history and technological leadership to create breakthroughs in clean meat,” he said.

“Aleph Farms’ advantages are its strong R&D capabilities, academic collaborations, and experienced team. These give the company a significant leg up!”

