International Food & Drink Event showcases 2017 trends

The International Food & Drink Event 2017 is set to showcase the evolving trends and changing consumer demands shaping the food and drink landscape.

Running from 19 to 22 March at ExCeL London, it’s the place to discover new products from 1,350 food & drink manufacturers and identify a range of future trend predictions.

In 2015, the event saw coconut crisps, coconut water, seaweed and savoury popcorn at the forefront of innovation. Now amid preparations for IFE 2017, the question of everyone’s lips is what products are going to be driving the industry forward over the next two years?

From aloe vera drinks to immune system boosting juices and smoothies, the functional drinks market is huge and further growth is predicted as consumers become increasingly aware of their physical and psychological needs. The industry can also expect to see a rise in demand for ground-breaking premium adult soft drinks.

Consumption habits are changing more than ever before and millennials continue to lead the way when it comes to healthy eating and drinking. Cleaner eating is a key trend to look out for and IFE 2017 has a large section dedicated to Health & Wellbeing.

In many categories, industry forecasters expect to see consumers opting for authentic and traditional products, using unadulterated ingredients and locally sourced produce. The Great British & Irish Food section will showcase a range of artisan products.

Free-from has already been one of the hottest trends across 2016 and will continue to grow in 2017 with brands launching exciting and innovative products. From avocado oils to dairy-free ice cream, vegan jerky and quinoa crisps, at IFE 2017 buyers can walk a dedicated free from ‘trend trail’ to discover the latest suppliers and products. New for this year, the simple to follow trend trail maps will highlight relevant stands to source new and on-trend produce.

Event Director, Soraya Gadelrab said: “Visitors to IFE 2017 will witness first-hand the emerging food & drink trends and the products that will lead the way for 2017. We’re proud that so many of our exhibitors see IFE 2017 as the ideal platform to launch new products and we’re excited to see what’s instore for the year ahead. ”

