International food distributor moves into larger premises

Business growth and increased sales have led international food distributor Vitaal to move part of its UK operations to larger premises in Worcestershire in a deal overseen by Roythornes Solicitors.

The firm, part of the Nationwide Produce Group, has invested £2 million in the purchase of Axis House – a former Wellpak warehouse on the Vale Park estate in Evesham – as well as in a small fleet of lorries and vans.

This will soon become Vitaal’s central cold-storage, pallet-collations and distribution hub for the UK.

Established as Bernard O’Malley & Co in 1975, Nationwide Produce started life as a Lancashire produce merchant based in Southport and now operates across six locations in the UK with additional offices in Belfast, the Netherlands and Spain, reporting a turnover of £114 million.

Iain Hibbert, associate at Roythornes Solicitors, acted on the purchase of the premises for Nationwide Produce.

Tim O’Malley, Group Managing Director at Nationwide Produce, said: “We’ve done many commercial property deals in UK and abroad over the 44 years we’ve been in business, and I can honestly say this was the most difficult and tedious.

“Thanks to Iain’s tenacity and perseverance we finally managed to bring the deal to fruition – I’m glad we had Iain and Roythornes in our corner.”

Speaking of the deal, Mr Hibbert said: “We were pleased to oversee this deal for Nationwide Produce Group, a firm with outstanding heritage which has seen great success in its field of operation.

“Our specialisms in the property and food and drink sectors meant we were well placed to advise on the deal through to completion.

“We wish the team every success in their new premises and look forward to seeing the continued growth of the company over the coming months and years.”

Vitaal is hoping to move its operations into the new premises later this month.