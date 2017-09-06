Insect protein producer joins inaugural IKEA start-up accelerator

Flying SpArk, an Israeli insect protein producer, has joined the inaugural IKEA Bootcamp start-up accelerator.

The launch generated some 1,200 applications from 86 different countries.

However, only 10 start-ups will join the IKEA product development centre in Älmhult, Sweden later this month.

Flying SpArk is a new food-tech company focused on all-natural protein extracted from the Mediterranean fruit fly for human consumption.

This ingredient is high in protein, calcium, iron and potassium. Unlike meat, it is odourless and virtually cholesterol-free.

Eran Gronich, co-founder & CEO of Flying SpArk, said: “This will completely enhance our product development and how we progress.

“IKEA will mentor and work with our team toward eventually collaboration between the companies to develop a product and hopefully to launch it at IKEA’s restaurants.”

The idea behind IKEA’s collaborative boot camp effort is what the company calls “Co-creating a better, everyday life”.

The mission is to encourage start-ups that are working to solve some of the world’s most pressing problems.

The high demand for sustainable protein, combined with innovative technology, has driven strong support for Flying SpArk.

The company has raised $1 million with the help of the Israel Innovation Authority and The Kitchen, a food-tech incubator sponsored by the Strauss Group.

Over the last 12 months, Flying SpArk has made significant inroads toward building the infrastructure and technologies integral to developing its products.