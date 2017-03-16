Innovation & opportunity on agenda of inaugural Future Proteins Summit

Future Proteins Summit is a one-day meeting on how to tap into the growing consumer appetite for alternative proteins.

Moreover, the event also demonstrates how to overcome associated formulation, application & consumer acceptance challenges.

With demand for protein expected to grow significantly in line with global population growth to 9 billion by 2050, there is significant scope for the alternative protein space to grow as well.

Join the inaugural Future Proteins Summit and be part of the conversation to drive forward innovation & opportunities that exist in this ever growing sector. Hear insight-driven presentations on a range of pertinent topics including what the food industry needs to do to meet future protein demand, proteins from waste streams, protein function and nutrition and how to market future proteins to consumers.

Future Proteins Summit takes place on 30 March at the Crystal, London. For more information, and to register, visit the website.