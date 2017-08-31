Innophos creates $500m food & nutrition platform with novel acquisition

A $500 million food, health and nutrition platform has been formed after Innophos Holdings acquired Novel Ingredients.

The $125 million acquisition is part of Innophos Holding’s ‘Vision 2022’ strategy to broaden its food, health and nutrition portfolio and expand its presence in high-growth nutrition end-markets.

“This strategy combination creates a $0.5 billion food, health and nutrition platform that represents 60% of revenue for the combined company,” said Innophos Chairman, President and CEO, Kim Ann Mink.

She added: “We are confident that this acquisition will create significant long-term value for our shareholders and customer alike.”