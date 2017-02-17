New initiative simplifies date labels to reduce confusion & food waste

In a new industry-wide effort to reduce consumer confusion about product date labels, grocery manufacturers and retailers in the US have joined together to adopt standard wording on packaging about the quality and safety of products.

Currently, more than 10 different date labels on packages can result in confused consumers discarding a safe or usable product after the date on the package.

The new voluntary initiative streamlines the myriad date labels on consumer products packaging down to just two standard phrases. ‘BEST If Used By’ describes product quality, where the product may not taste or perform as expected but is safe to use or consume. ‘USE By’ applies to the few products that are highly perishable and/or have a food safety concern over time; these products should be consumed by the date listed on the package – and disposed of after that date.

The new initiative is led by the Food Marketing Institute (FMI) and the Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA), the two major trade associations for retailers and consumer products manufacturing in the US.

Retailers and manufacturers are encouraged to immediately begin phasing in the common wording with widespread adoption urged by the summer of 2018. Broad industry adoption of this new voluntary standard will occur over time so companies have flexibility to make the changes in a way that ensures consistency across their product categories.

“Our product code dating initiative is the latest example of how retailers and manufacturers are stepping up to help consumers and to reduce food waste,” said Pamela G. Bailey, GMA president and CEO.

“The shopper remains the most critical audience in our industry, and as the associations representing major food brands and retailers, we want to encourage a consistent vocabulary so that our customers clearly understand they are purchasing products that are of the highest quality and safety possible,” said Leslie G. Sarasin, FMI president and CEO.

Product date labelling changes may result in reduced consumer food waste, but clearing up this confusion is just one of several ways to combat the issue moving forward. About 44% of food waste sent to landfills comes from consumers, and statistics show that addressing consumer confusion around product date labelling could reduce total national food waste by just 8%.