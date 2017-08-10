Ingredion expands offering with Lyckeby strategic alliance

Ingredion and Lyckeby, the Swedish manufacturer of potato-based starch and fibre products, have formed a new strategic alliance.

Ingredion will exclusively distribute various potato starch and waxy barley ingredients from Lyckeby’s portfolio across specific countries in the UK, Ireland, Turkey and South Africa – as well as in specific countries in the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

The company’s said the alliance will enable food producers in the above countries will have greater access to Lyckeby’s portfolio of specialty potato starch and waxy barley ingredients.

This, coupled with Ingredion’s texture and application expertise, will open-up new possibilities in various food applications including meat, cheese, batters and breadings.

The specialty potato starch and waxy barley range will continue to be sold under the existing Lyckeby brand names.

Ingredion said the range will allow it to provide food manufacturers with extended functionalities including improved crispiness in low moisture systems, processability in savoury applications, and control of melt and stretch in cheese analogues.