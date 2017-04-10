Industry team-up develops recyclable fresh food pack

Tesco has partnered with key supplier, Hilton Food Group, and fresh food packaging manufacturer, LINPAC, to maximise the recyclability potential of its plastic fresh food packaging.

The three companies have worked together to bring the lightweight LINPAC Rfresh Elite plastic pack for meat and poultry to Tesco shelves.

The unique pack is manufactured from in excess of 95% food-safe recycled content, which is typically recovered from plastic (PET) water bottles from household waste.

Further t, the Elite pack follows good practice for recycling guidelines, being fully recyclable post-consumer.

Unlike other designs on the market, the novel pack features a specially designed sealant between the rigid tray and top film, which avoids the need for a PE layer and makes the mono-material easier to process by recycling companies.

The process is the same as that used to recycle clear plastic water bottles, meaning that the resulting crystal clear recycled plastic (rPET) can re-enter the recycling chain to create closed-loop recycling and ultimately, contribute to a circular economy.

Importantly, the unique Elite sealant reduces the amount of material required to produce the pack, which considerably reduces its carbon footprint. Up to 5% lighter in weight than equivalent rPET trays, the pack has been developed in line with the LINPAC Project LIFE (Lightweighting for Excellence) initiative.

Dr Mark Caul, Technical Manager for packaging at Tesco, said: “As a food business, our long-term success depends on the health of the natural environment and our customers tell us this is important to them too.

“These trays represent a step change for the packaging industry by being much lighter, with the added bonus of making recycling easier for local authorities. This is a landmark innovation and a clear demonstration of our commitment to reducing our impact on the environment we live in.”

LINPAC supplied c.84m Elite packs to Hilton UK and Ireland in 2016. Tesco’s adoption of the lightweight Rfresh Elite solution has led to an overall reduction in plastic material being used and has created an end-market use for over 1300 tonnes of plastic post-consumer waste. This figure is set to rise in 2017 with further Tesco packaging projects on the horizon.

In 2016, Tesco and Cargill joined forces with LINPAC to launch a poultry split pack, which helped to aid consumer portion control by keeping half of the pack sealed for later use.