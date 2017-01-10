Industry agreement saves £67m through food waste actions

UK businesses involved in the Hospitality and Food Service Agreement (HaFSA) have saved an estimated £67 million through their combined actions to prevent food waste over the three year period from 2012 to 2015.

The announcement is part of the final report of achievements by signatories to the voluntary agreement, developed and managed by WRAP on behalf of UK governments.

There were two targets under the HaFSA, which were owned by WRAP and collectively delivered by signatories.

HaFSA signatories were particularly successful in reducing food and packaging waste for their sector, exceeding the 5% target and achieving an 11% reduction against the baseline. The final year reduction in waste arising was 31,000 tonnes lower than the baseline, the equivalent of 80,000 tonnes less CO2e.

Food waste prevention activities have saved an estimated 24,000 tonnes of food from being thrown away cumulatively over the three years of HaFSA, the equivalent to 48 million meals with a value to businesses of £67 million.

Redistribution of surplus food has also doubled during the agreement to 760 tonnes, equivalent to 1.5 million meals.

This target was delivered through a number of actions, including the creation of a food waste prevention working group and the development and delivery of training. Working with signatories to monitor and measure food waste to highlight the cost of waste was fundamental in driving forward changes to improve operational efficiency, save money and raise customer satisfaction. Best practice guidance was also produced for the sector.

The second HaFSA target centred on improving overall waste management, with signatories working to increase the combined rate of food and packaging waste recycled, sent to anaerobic digestion or composted to at least 70% for their sector.

Significant improvements in both food and packaging recycling streams for their sector led to an increase of one third on the baseline year and a final result of 56% (up from 42%). This increase was possible through a number of actions including the creation of a waste management working group. Best practice guidance was also produced for the sector, and technical support offered to businesses to review existing waste management services and assist in developing new schemes through contract clauses for food waste and recycling collections.

A contributing factor to not fully meeting the ambitious target was the length of time required to implement new contracts and incorporate food waste collections. While good progress has been made, having the time to put processes into place was the limiting factor to what was possible within the lifetime of HaFSA.

The ten-year Courtauld Commitment 2025 aims to cut waste and greenhouse gas emissions associated with food and drink in the UK by at least one-fifth per capita, and reduce the impact of water use with cumulative savings of around £20 billion. It is creating partnerships across the entire food supply chain and a number of HaFSA signatories are already engaged in working groups, piloting an approach to help the sector monitor and measure surplus food, expected to be rolled out in 2017.