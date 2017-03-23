Impossible Foods beef up production with new facility

Impossible Foods, the plant-based meat producer, has launched its inaugural large-scale production facility in East Oakland.

The facility will enable the company to produce at least 1 million pounds of plant-based ‘meat’ per month when ramped up.

The goal for the new site is to make enough Impossible Burgers – the company’s flagship product – to serve 4 million people per month within a year.

The site has the capacity to make 250 times more burgers than the company is currently making in its headquarters in Redwood City, California, and at a small facility in New Jersey.

“Our mission to transform the global food system is urgent, and this opportunity is hurge, so we are embarking on one of the most ambitious scale-ups of any start-up in the food industry,” said Impossible Foods CEO and founder Patrick O Brown, M.D., Ph.D.

He added; “Our goal is to make delicious, sustainable, nutritious and affordable meat for everyone, as soon as possible.”

The company expects to hire nearly 80 additional employees by the time the plant is running at full capacity.

The now iconic Impossible Burger is the world’s only burger that looks, handles, smells, cooks and tastes like ground beef from cows but is, in fact, made entirely from plants.