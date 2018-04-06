Impossible Foods targets Asia after raising $114m

Impossible Foods has raised $114 million to break into the global marketplace with the launch of its flagship Impossible Burger in Asia later this month.

The plant-based meat start-up has raised around $214 million over the past 18 months, bringing its total venture funding to $396 million.

The company’s latest investors include Singapore investment company, Temasek, and Sailing Capital. Headquartered in Shanghai and Hong Kong, Sailing Capital is a private equity firm that invests in market-leading companies across a range of sectors.

With the new funds, the company will now launch in Asia, its first international market.

Like this: Like Loading...