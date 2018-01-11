IKEA fortify supply chain with first Food Better Programme

IKEA Food Services is upping the ante for sustainable agriculture after introducing the Better Chicken Programme.

This is the first of the IKEA Food Better Programmes aimed at fortifying the agriculture supply chain.

It contains a set of requirements for more sustainable chicken production, addressing animal welfare, public health and environmental impact at the farm level.

IKEA Food aims to ensure broiler chickens are raised in accordance with criteria that promote better welfare such as adequate space, lighting, enrichment and breeds with improved health outcomes.

The criteria are to be implemented in two stages based on feasibility – certain criteria have a 2020 deadline, and final compliance with the Better Chicken Programme is expected by 2025.

The aim is to work towards sourcing of all species – chickens, laying hens, pigs, salmon, beef and dairy cattle – to be compliant by 2025.