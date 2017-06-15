IFST champions food sustainability in new report

The Institute of Food Science & Technology (IFST) has launched a report to highlight the importance of suitability of the food system.

With a broad membership spanning the farm to fork continuum and a charitable objective to benefit the public, IFST aims to help support and guide developments in this area, particularly where food science and technology can be leveraged to address the challenges we all face.

‘Sustainable Food System Framework: A Focus on Food Sustainability’ outlines six key themes that are relevant to the Institute, its members and wider society.

The sustainability of the food system is critical, not only to those working in the food sector but also to every citizen on the planet.

Increasing pressure on our environmental resources – water, soil, air and biodiversity – within a context of climate change and subsequent social and economic changes will impact the way we live and interact with our environment.

John Bassett, IFST Policy and Scientific Development Director, said: “IFST Sustainable Food System Framework is intended as a beginning rather than a stand-alone piece of work, to guide the development of further, more specific outcomes that IFST can drive or support.

“We aim to provide practical support for those looking to implement sustainable practices, and proactive messaging to encourage joined up, evidence based policy and strategy development by UK government and food system stakeholders throughout the farm to fork continuum.”