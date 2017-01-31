IFE & industry associations challenge attitudes towards frozen food

The British Frozen Food Federation (BFFF), Craft Guild of Chefs (CGC) and the organisers of IFE, Fresh Montgomery, have collaborated to create a pop-up Ice Café at the event aimed to showcase the benefits of frozen food.

Sponsored by Bidvest, the pop-up café will challenge perceptions of frozen food across both the foodservice and retail markets. The interactive Ice Café will meals daily between 11:30am and 3:00pm opposite BFFF’s Lounge in the Grocery section.

Between the 19 to 22 March, some of the CGC’s top chefs will cook-up a range of authentic bowl food recipes including stroganoff, honey and lime prawn stir fry and cod loin served on a bed of ratatouille.

Chefs Lee Maycock, National Chairman of CGC, Jason Gordon and Steve Walpole will create inspired dishes using quality frozen ingredients. The audience can sample the freshly prepared meals while the chefs encourage discussion about how caterers, chefs and retailers can create tasty, nutrient rich and sustainable cuisine from frozen.

Event Director, Soraya Gadelrab said: “The Ice Café is very topical as the increasing pace of consumer lifestyles means convenience is more important than ever. Frozen as a category can play a key role in many areas, but above all we want to demonstrate that it tastes great.

“Overall, the purpose of IFE’s first pop-up is to help raise awareness of the advantages of cooking with frozen produce including budget, flavour and ease of use without compromising on menu quality. Frozen ingredients also play an important role in effective management of food waste, which is a critical issue to the whole industry.”

Register now via the IFE website for a free entrance badge.