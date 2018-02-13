Caroline Edmond, the newly-appointed Director-General of the International Dairy Federation (IDF), will endeavour to prioritise science in helping the dairy sector move forward.

“The IDF has an outstanding record in fostering the development of dairy-related science,” she said.

“I am passionate about continuing IDF’s essentially work and communicating these efforts as widely as possible in a compelling fashion.

“The IDF’s unique ability to gain global consensus on key issues makes it the united voice of the international airy sector.

“That, coupled with its respected multispectral expertise places it in a strong position to make a real difference on behalf of the dairy sector and significantly contribute to consumer, prucer, processes and stakeholders around the world.”

“Now more than ever,” she said, “it is imperative that the dairy sector extols the virtues of dairy produce and clearly demonstrates how dairy is an essential part of a healthy, balances and sustainable diet.

“I will engage proactively with the relevant stakeholders to further the dairy sector’s interest and ensure the IDF provides international policy makers and influencers with science-based guidance and leadership.”