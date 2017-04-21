Icelandic to sell off Grimsby fish brand Seachill

Icelandic Group has confirmed its intentions to sell its UK operations, the Grimsby-based chilled fish supplier Seachill.

Founded in 1998, the business has grown to be one of the largest chilled fish processors in the UK, with well-invested facilities and an established supply chain.

Seachill is also the owner of The Saucy Fish Co.

In 2016, Seachill’s revenues totalled £266.3 million. It currently employs 750 people.

Íslandsbanki and the UK’s Oghma Partners have been tasked with sale of all shares in Seachill.