Iceland to tackle ‘scourge of plastic’ in own label range

British frozen food giant, Iceland, has pledged to become the first major retailer globally to eliminate plastic packaging from all of its own-brand products by the end of 2023.

Iceland said its pledge is an “important step” in curbing the one million tonnes of plastic generated by UK supermarkets each year.

In place of plastic, Iceland will be utilising the latest technologies to create a packaging range comprised of paper and pulp trays along with paper bags – all of which is fully recyclable through domestic waste channels and in-store facilities.

The retailer said it has already made a number of key steps towards reaching its goal – namely, removing plastic disposable straws from its own label range.

It’s new food ranges – due to hit shelves early this year – will feature paper-based rather than plastic food trays.

In order to keep consumers and stakeholders updated, Iceland said it will be providing regular updates on key milestones during the next five years.

“The world has woken up to the scourge of plastic,” said MD Richard Walker.

“The onus is on retailers, as leading contributors to plastic packaging pollution and waste to take a stand and deliver meaningful change.

“Other supermarkets, and the retails industry as a whole, should follow suit and offer similar commitments during 2018.”

He added: “There really is no excuse any more for excessive packaging that creates needles waste and damages our environment.

“The technologies and practicalities to create less environmentally harmful alternatives exist, and so Iceland is putting a stake in the ground.”