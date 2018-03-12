iba 2018 – stronghold of the international baking industry

September will see the international baking industry descend on Munich for this year’s iba, which offers twelve halls packed with the industry’s latest products and innovations.

More than 1,100 exhibitors from over 45 countries will cover the entire spectrum of baking goods with their range.

New speaker’s corner

New legal regulations such as the receipt issuance obligation in Germany from 2020 or the Novel Food Regulation, which now allows the use of mealworm flour in Germany since January 2018, the changing eating habits of consumers and the use of digital solutions or the demand for sustainable packaging: The baking industry is facing big challenges.

In addition to the iba.FORUM in Hall B3, the new speaker’s corner in Hall B5 offers comprehensive orientation. There, visitors can exchange ideas with leading experts on interesting topics from science to applying it in practice and get a prospect on upcoming trends.

The digital iba marketplace

iba also offers its visitors a new digital service. Through the online marketplace, visitors can prepare themselves better for their specific needs before the fair and have a better overview and thus orientation on site.

Thanks to the new search option for “solution approaches”, you can quickly find, for example, innovative snack solutions, digitisation, energy efficiency or raw materials that will be exhibited at iba.

Additionally, visitors have the opportunity to contact the exhibitors directly and arrange appointments with them.

Snack and beverage concepts on a central area

Also new is the topic area “iba.TO GO!” in Hall B3. For the first time, iba is combining innovations and solutions for snack and beverage concepts for baking traders at a central contact point.

There, the entire process chain of snacks is presented – from ingredients and preparation, through to sustainable packaging solutions to logistics and shop design, rounded off with many workshops and displays.

The trend topic coffee is also discussed in detail by experts, starting with the coffee bean, roasting and grinding, to machines and serving coffee in china or to-go cups with a deposit system.

The entire packaging market in one hall

With “iba.OPERATE!”, packaging solutions and processes are shown in Hall B1. Intelligent and environmentally-friendly packaging, food safety and process optimisation solutions will be presented.

The most influential protagonists of the baking industry in one place

At iba, a multimedia experience show in Hall B3 will premiere. From Munich, visitors can have a look at the top bakeries on a national and international level. With the help of virtual reality glasses and 360-degree videos, you will be able to see right into renowned master bakeries from around the world directly at the fair. Here, trade visitors experience first-hand what makes their colleagues across the border successful.

The experiential programme will be complemented by the appearance of renowned industry stars in live competitions at the “iba.FORUM”. Highlights include the world-renowned iba-UIBC-CUP, an international championship in which bakers from twelve countries compete against each other.

In 2018, for the first time, the best young confectioners in the world will compete in the UIBC Junior World Championships in Munich.

New backing workshops

Directly at the exhibition in Hall B3, iba is offering international visitors new backing workshops in English.

Under expert guidance, visitors will learn how to make German classics hands-on. Be it pretzels or cheesecake – the experts of the Akademie Deutsches Bäckerhandwerk will reveal all their important success secrets twice a day. The number of participants per seminar is limited to 20 people.

The event takes place at the Fairground Munich from 15 – 20 September 2018.

Like this: Like Loading...