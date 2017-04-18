i2r to showcase packaging range at Farm Shop & Deli Show

As the only UK manufacturer to provide the food industry with a single source for both aluminium foil containers and FSC accredited paper packaging products, i2r Packaging Solutions is showcasing their expanding packaging range at the Farm Shop & Deli Show.

Following the successful launch of their baking division at last year’s show and facilitated by ongoing investment in presses, tooling and staff at their Shropshire-UK site, i2r manufacture a wide variety of tulip muffin wraps and greaseproof paper sheets.

Available in stepped and straight walled profiles, from micro all the way up to sharing sizes, and with printing and various colour options being available using FSC accredited paper, i2r’s tulip muffin wraps are uniform for perfect auto-denesting if required. Their greaseproof sheet product offering includes both siliconized, standard and can be printed to suit. With bespoke designs available on request, i2r’s paper products are ideal for bakeries, delis, farm shops, restaurants, coffee shops and patisseries.

i2r’s Guy Rowledge said: “Not only can we supply our lightweight, robust aluminium foil packaging, we can provide a full range of tulip muffin wraps and greaseproof papers to cover multiple bakery applications. And as we have our own production capability, with an ongoing expansion programme, we can offer first-rate supply chain performance direct from a UK manufacturer, together with a cost benefit of buying direct.”

He added: “We look forward to welcoming visitors to our stand at the Farm Shop & Deli Show and showing the diversity of our growing product portfolio.”

i2r – which is part of the Italian Laminazione Sottile Group, one of the leading global suppliers of aluminium products – recently unveiled the results of a brand makeover. The refresh, including a new logo, website and associated collateral, is currently being rolled out.

i2r will be exhibition on Stand G39 at the Farm Shop & Deli Show which takes place between the 24-29 April at the Birmingham NEC.