HpE pump solutions for the food industry

HpE offers the Versaline VCP for CIP feed, where you need a reliable scavenge pump for vessel CIP return.

They have options of self-priming centrifugal pumps or their Liquid Ring scavenge pumps that can be used on multiple vessels & valve manifolds.

Confectionery

Product is much thicker & needs to be transferred using positive displacement pumps. Our Unibloc range is commonly used on chocolate, syrups, caramel etc.

However, rotary lobe pumps are limited on maximum speed & cannot run at speeds high enough for CIP flowrates. Our Versatwin pump is just as happy running at 300rpm on product as it is running at 3000rpm on CIP.

Fruit

Fruit pulp is pumped with Unibloc or Versatwin pumps, but fruit in a low viscosity suspension is more difficult with solids bridging (where fruit blocks the pump inlet) is common with many pumps such as the Sine or an oversized progressive cavity pump.

With combined pump engineering experience spanning over 120 years, HpE can recommend a pump that suits both product & process together.