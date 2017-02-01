Hostess and Nestle launch frozen novelty & ice cream range

Hostess Brands is collaborating with Nestle Dreyer’s Ice Cream Company to launch Hostess Frozen Novelties and Ice Cream.

Both brands have entered a license agreement through which Nestle will manufacture and distribute the new products under the Hostess brands.

Inspired by Hostess classics, three new frozen novelties and three new ice cream flavours are now available in grocery and convenience store freezers nationwide. Ding Dongs, Sno Balls and Twinkies have inspired the new frozen novelties, while Twinkies, CupCakes and Sno Balls are the stars of the new ice cream flavours.

“Everyone’s favorite Hostess treats – Twinkies, Ding Dongs, Sno Balls and CupCakes – are now available in a creative new form as creamy and delicious frozen desserts,” said Ellen Copaken, Vice President of marketing at Hostess. “We continually seek to reinvent our classic treats and are excited to have this new innovation added to the freezer aisle where fans can already find our Deep Fried Twinkies.”

Rachel Jaiven, Marketing Manager for Nestle Dreyer’s Ice Cream Company, added: “Over the past year we’ve been working closely with Hostess to perfect the recipes and pay homage to these nostalgic treats. We’re thrilled to lend our ice cream expertise to give fans a new way to enjoy their favourite classic snack cakes.”