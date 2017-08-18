In brief: Hormel bolsters food service with Fontanini acquisition

Hormel Foods has bolstered its food service division with the acquisition of Fontanini Italian Meats and Sausages.

The $425 million deal saw Hormel acquire the Italian meat manufacturer from Capital Wholesale Meats.

This latest addition sees Hormel nurturing its growing food service portfolio.

Hormel said the deal allows Fontanini to expand its distribution and gain new customers.

Fontanini will now report to Hormel’s Refrigerated Foods segment.

It will continue to operate out of its 188,000-square-foot facility in McCook, Ill.