Hormel Foods has acquired Columbus Manufacturing for $850 million, a catalyst, it claims, for enhancing its position in the premium, authentic deli meats market.

“The acquisition of Columbus will serve as a catalyst for uniting all our deli businesses into one customer-facing organization,” said Hormel President and CEO Jim Snee.

“This acquisition significantly enhances our scale in the deli by broadening our portfolio of products, customers, and consumers.”

“As a millennial-focused brand, Columbus has generated category-leading growth through a passionate commitment to quality, simplicity, and time-honoured recipes,” added Joe Ennen, Columbus CEO.