In brief: Hollywood director opens major pea processing plant

Verdient Foods, a company formed by Oscar-winning director James Cameron and his wife Suzy Amis, has opened a pulse processing facility in Vanscoy, Saskatchewan.

Once fully operational, the 160,000 metric-ton facility will become the largest organic pea protein fractionation facility in North America.

The Camerons have entered into a four-year research contract with the non-profit Saskatchewan Food Industry Development Centre and its president, Daniel Prefontaine, to develop value-added organic food products.

These products will be produced by both Canadian and global companies using ingredients from the Verdient Foods plant.