Hilton Food Group to supply packaged meat to Portuguese market

Following six months of co-operation, meat packer Hilton Food Group has inked a joint venture agreement with food retailer Sonae Modelo Continente to supply a range of packaged beef, lamb, veal and pork products to its stores in Portugal.

The new venture will be named SOHI Meat Solutions, and Hilton will work alongside Sonae to redevelop the production facilities of its packing and sourcing subsidiary, Sonae Centro Processamento Carnes (CPC), which supplies Sonae stores in Portugal.

CPC currently sources over 1,000 tonnes of packaged meat products per week. Products sourced from the plant will include mince, roasting joints and other beef and pork based products.

The redevelopment, which will require an initial investment of €22 million, is expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2017. SOHI Meat Solutions will supply products to all Sonae’s grocery stores, with the companies stating that the joint venture will be in a positioned to increase the overall volumes supplied to the Portuguese market.