Hilton to build €6m facility under new agreement with Tesco

As part of a new five-year supply agreement with Tesco, Hilton Food Group will build a new state-of-the-art factory in Poland.

This sees the meat packing business branch off into new markets and ongoing efforts to diversify its food offer.

Hilton Chef Executive, Robert Watson, said: This agreement represents an opportunity to enter a growing segment of the market.”

€6 million is being invested into the plant and equipment, as well as covering the cost and construction.

The facility will produce sandwiches, pizza, ready meals and soups, among others.

Production is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2019.