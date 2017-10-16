Hilton expands NZ footprint with £29m packing facility

Hilton Food Group, the meat packing and processing bigwig, is expanding its packing capacity in New Zealand by building a £29.2 million factory.

Located in Auckland, the new facility will supply Progressive Enterprises, New Zealand’s foremost retailer, which trades under Countdown Supermarkets.

Given Progressive Enterprises falls under the Woolworths umbrella, Hilton said that the deal also strengthens its ties with Woolworths.

The facility is likely to be financed by the Group’s newly formed subsidiary, Hilton Foods New Zealand.

Once complete, it will be capable of supplying a range of beef, lamb, pork, chicken and added-value products.

Production is slated for 2020.