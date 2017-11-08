Hilton completes £84m Seachill acquisition

Hilton Food Group has completed its £84 million acquisition of Icelandic Group’s Grimsby-based subsidiary, Seachill.

The deal, originally announced in October, sees the meat packing business take charge of the seafood specialist which also includes The Saucy Fish Co brand.

Announced back in April, the Seachill sale process attracted a frenzy of international interest, though it was Hilton that finally reeled in the company.

Seachill will now become a standalone division of Hilton with the existing management team remaining in place.

Current Seachill CEO Simon Smith will continued to lead the business as a divisional head of Hilton.