Hilton Food Group snaps up Seachill in £84m deal

Meat packing giant Hilton Food Group has acquired Icelandic Group’s Grimsby-based subsidiary Seachill in a £84 million deal.

The sale was original announced by the board of Icelandic Group back in April, where it also received significant interest.

The fish processing business, which also owns Saucy Fish Co brand, will now become a standalone division of Hilton following completion of the deal in November.

Simon Smith, the current Seachill CEO, will continue to lead the business as a divisional head of Hilton.

“There is a very strong strategic fit between the businesses, and I believe the transaction will be welcomed by all stakeholders,” he said.

“Under the ownership of Hilton we will be able to invest further in our facilities and improve our organisational capability to serve our customers better.”