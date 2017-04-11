Hillbrush open new Visitor Centre to public

Visit Hillbrush, a new destination for eating, shopping and learning in Mere, has officially opened to the public after a £9 million investment into a Visitor Centre and purpose built manufacturing and distribution facility for the Hillbrush family business.

Hillbrush, a brush ware and hygienic cleaning tools manufacturer which is one of the South West’s largest manufacturing companies, has created the new facility to provide a community hub for locals as well as a welcome alternative to travellers wanting a break from the busy A303 road.

The Visit Hillbrush restaurant will serve delicious locally sourced food and drink, as well as ‘grab & go’ meals’, while members of the public can also purchase high quality Hillbrush products.

The company’s rich 95-year history is also celebrated with a stimulating and educational museum. Exhibits include ‘How Many Brushes in your Home?’, ‘Fibres from Around the World’, historic videos, restored antique brush machines and imagery of Royal visits.

Based in Norwood Park, and conveniently located just minutes from the A303, The Royal Warrant holders have come a long way since Hillbrush was founded in 1922 by brothers Fred and Bill Coward on Castle Hill.

The company is now headed up by the third and fourth generation of Coward’s; Managing Director Philip Coward and son and nephew Charlie and Andy Coward, and employs over 100 people, many of whom have worked for Hillbrush all their working lives.

Commercial Director Charlie Coward said: “We are absolutely delighted to open Visit Hillbrush to the public today. We have been planning the business relocation for many years, as well as the Visitors Centre so this is a very special day in the company’s history.

“We hope members of the public, and travellers alike, during this busy Easter period, will come and enjoy what Hillbrush has to offer; be it a tasty lunch, a lovely afternoon coffee or a chance to learn about the Hillbrush company and the many quirky stats and facts about the making of brushes.

“Visit Hillbrush is a contemporary yet warm and comfortable venue and we want to give back to the town of Mere and the surrounding area. That is why I am also delighted to announce that Visit Hillbrush will be sponsoring the Mere Cricket and Football club as well as renewing our sponsorship with North Dorset RFC.

“Visit Hillbrush is about giving local people a personal experience they’ll want to enjoy again and again, as well as establishing ourselves as a key destination on one of the UK’s busy tourist routes.”