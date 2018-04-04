Hershey commits $500m to sustainable cocoa strategy

The Hershey Company is investing $500,000 by 2030 to help create a sustainable coca supply chain.

Dubbed ‘Cocoa For Good’, the holistic strategy addresses the most pressing issues facing cocoa-growing communities such as poverty, at-risk youth and vulnerable ecosystems.

“A sustainable cocoa supply depends on a multi-stakeholder collaborative approach to find solutions to the social, environmental and economic challenges facing cocoa-growing communities,” said Susanna Zhu, Chief Procurement Officer.

Cocoa For Good focuses investments and work in four key areas: Nourishing Children, Elevating Youth, Prospering Communities and Preserving Ecosystems.

Cocoa For Good is expected to impact the lives of thousands of farmers in cocoa-growing regions with a focus on West Africa where about 70% of the world’s cocoa is grown.

