The Hershey Company is snapping up the outstanding shares of SkinnyPop parent company Amplify Snack Brands in a deal worth $1.6 billion.

With Amplify under their wing, Hershey said it can upscale its snacking portfolio and target a rapidly expanding market.

Hersey President and CEO Michele Buck said: “Hershey’s snack mix and meat snacks products, combined with Amplify’s Skinny Pop, Tyrrells, Oatmega, Paqui and other international brands, will allow us to capture more consumer snacking occasions by creating a broader portfolio of brands.”