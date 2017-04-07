Harrogate Water overhauls production line with £6.5m investment

Harrogate Water is investing £6.5 million into state-of-the-art production technology in a bid to boost capacity following another year of double digit growth.

The company’s original glass bottle filling line is being replace with a combination line, which can handle both glass and PET plastic production.

It complements an £8 million investment in PET production in 2014 which has driven company growth of more than 60% in the last two financial years.

Managing Director James Cain said: “Continuing strong demand in both home and export markets makes further investment essential to remain ahead of the curve.

“The new production line will provide us with the capacity and flexibility to meet customer needs and compete more effectively in high-volume markets.”

He added: “Overall, the business has grown by more than 20% in the last year, vastly out performing market growth of around 8%.”

Exports were boosted in 2016 by the launch of a new anti-roll bottle for the international air travel market, with sales surging to more than seven million bottles.”