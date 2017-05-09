Harrogate Water target air travel sector with new bottle launch

Harrogate Water has designed a new bottle balancing function and aesthetics aimed at the global air passenger market.

The compact bottle, launched at the World Travel Catering and Onboard Services Expo in Hamburg, is a cross between square and round varieties in what has been dubbed “squound”.

The launch follows the take-off of an anti-roll bottle which, the company said, proved a hit in the multi-million-pound air travel sector.

“The driver of the squound bottle has been airline requirements for a compact design, allowing the bottle to fit neatly into onboard snack boxes and serve trays,” said Harrogate Water Sales and Marketing Director Rob Pickering.

He added: “Though research and development with our bottle design partner – Krones – we have created another innovative product.

“The square characteristics make it extremely stable during service and, importantly, on the passenger tray table.”