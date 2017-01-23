Harmless Harvest launches new line of probiotic coconut beverages

Harmless Harvest has caught the zeitgeist with the launch of its Harmless Coconut Probiotics, a line of organic probiotic cultured coconut beverages.

The launch brings the company closer towards its goal of achieving a “zero-waste ingredient model”.

Harmless Coconut Probiotics combine the company’s organic coconut water, coconut meat from young coconuts, active probiotic cultures and organic fruits. It will be available in Original, Strawberries, Blueberries & Acai, Mangos & Acerolas, with no added thickeners, stabilisers, or artificial flavours.

Giannella Alvarez, Harmless Harvest CEO, said: “This new plant-based beverage, made from the whole edible organic coconut, brings consumers a refreshing beverage with probiotics that support digestive and immune health.

“Our priorities as a business are to make delicious, organic products that connect consumers to plants the way nature intended, and deliver them from an ecosystem-based business that benefits people and the planet for future generations.”