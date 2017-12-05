Hain Celestial swoops for UK natural sweetener brand

American food company the Hain Celestial Group has swooped for the British natural sweetener brand Clarks UK for an undisclosed amount.

Based in Newport, South Wales, Clarks produces natural sweeteners, including maple syrup, honey and carob, date and agave syrups.

Last year, Clarks generated approximately £7 million in net sales.

“The Clarks brand and products are a strategic fit with the Hain Daniels spreads business for various natural sweeteners applications to complement our health and wellness portfolio of brands as consumers continue to seek to reduce their sugar intake and look for better-for-you alternatives to refined sugar,” said Hain Celestial Founder, President and CEO Irwin D. Simon.